Kearney woman killed South Dakota crash

A Kearney woman died Friday in a car crash in eastern South Dakota.

The accident took place Friday just after noon on Interstate 29 near Toronto.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said Robyn Lind, 60, died in the crash just after noon Friday The DPS said the driver of the semi braked suddenly for two dogs running across the interstate. A 2013 Mazda Sport driven by Lind rear-ended the trailer.

Lind was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi Marlen Kasemodel of Toronto, SD, was not hurt. No one else was involved in the crash.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

