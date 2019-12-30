Keeping tow truck drivers safe in winter weather

It's estimated that every six days a tow truck driver gets killed on the job. During the winter months with snow and ice, their job is even riskier.

10/11 NOW rode along with a local tow truck driver who says during the winter months, their work doubles.

And when standing on the side of the road trying to tow vehicles, close calls are unfortunately way too common.

After taking a call for service, Keaton Korth plugs the location into his GPS and heads on his way to help.

With eight years of experience, he knows to always watch out.

"Our head is always on a swivel out there loading next to the highways, freeways,” said Midwest Towing & Recovery’s Keaton Korth.

Some jobs are not as dangerous as some he has in the winter, but no matter where he's at, something can happen.

"The truck has been hit once. I haven't been hit, but the truck has been hit when I was loading cars. And it has been the closest call I've had so far,” said Korth.

He says one of his co-workers got hit by a side mirror of a car that didn't move over.

Nebraska state law requires you to move over one lane when you see a tow truck for their safety.

But he thinks some may not know, or others are distracted.

"What we tell most of them is pay attention, slow down, and if you can, move over a lane, give us space to work,” said Korth.

During the winter months it is not uncommon for him to get a call to get a car out of a ditch, and when you're not paying attention, it also makes their job longer.

"If they aren't getting over then we have got to try and watch out cause we know they aren't watching out,” said Korth.

Korth says at the end of the day they just want to help you get your car where it needs to go and for it to be a safe trip for them.

"We're out here doing our job, we have a family we want to go home to at the end of the night as well,” said Korth.

Nebraska state law states even if you can't move over a lane to give tow truck drivers space, you should slow down and use caution when passing.