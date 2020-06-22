Keller expects full NWU football season in 2020

The longest road trip on Nebraska Wesleyan's 2020 football schedule is 350 miles. The Prairiewolves are slated to travel to Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri for their September 5th season opener. And Brian Keller expects it to stay that way.

Keller says he doesn't foresee any changes to NWU's 2020 slate, citing the proximity of the Prairiewolves' 10 games. In addition, the American Rivers Conference previously stated it is committed toall fall athletic competitions, despite of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're not packing 90,000 (fans) in here at Abel Stadium," Keller said. "We can socailly distance. We've got the room. We've got the space. We've got the berm."

Nebraska Wesleyan players have not been on campus since mid-March. Keller says his team will return on July 12th for summer conditioning. Keller says NWU administrators are committed to keeping all student-athletes safe and healthy. A plan is being finalized for COVID-19 testing and all other guidelines, according to Keller.

"We're probably not going to be able to meet with our whole team," Keller said. "We're not going to be able to have a room of 140 guys. We're going to have to do it in bits and pieces."

Keller says he's held regular Zoom meetings with players, coaches, and recruits during the pandemic. Keller describes his last three months as "Zoom-a-palooza."

Keller is Nebraska Wesleyan's all-time winningest head coach. He's entering his 25th season with the Prairiewolves.