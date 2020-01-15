Keno Prevention Fund gives nearly $200K to non-profits

This year, the Asian Community & Cultural Center in Lincoln is expected to serve over 1,800 immigrants and refugees.

(Source: KOLN).

It’s something that is made possible by a donation from many of you and you probably don't even know about it.

For the last 18 years, the Keno Prevention Fund has been made up of 5% of the gross profits from keno in Lancaster County.

It’s then used to help non-profits who apply for a grant.

This week, the Keno Prevention Fund announced 18 non-profits would split $195,000.

The Asian Community & Cultural Center alone is getting $15,000.

"We rely on funding like this to be able to provide the services we do, so without the keno support we wouldn't be able to reach as many clients as we do,” said the family resources program manager, Lee Kreimer.

At the community and cultural center, the money will be used for its family resources program which is it's largest and most needed.

"We support families in accessing food, accessing safe and affordable housing, access to public benefits, English classes, citizenship classes,” said Kreimer.

For example, Kreimer says the money will help pay to train staff to help those who come to the center, offering things like English classes like this one, workout classes and teaching people to read.

10/11 NOW spoke with an employee who works first hand with families thanks to the grant.

"We have to take them to the job physical exam before they go to work, take them to the interview, ask the human resource officer about the resume because they don't have a resume,” said Thu Le.

Le does everything with families, down to reading them their mail they bring in and translating it for them.

Kreimer says soon thanks to the grant, they will start a new program called English for driving.

"They will be learning different parts of the car, road rules, different things they should know behind the wheel basically,” said Kreimer.

Some of the other non-profits splitting nearly $200,000 include The Community Action Partnership, The Center For People In Need, Rabble Mill, Lincoln Literacy, The Friendship Home, and the Child Advocacy Center.