Khalil Davis suspended one game

The Big Ten Conference office announced Wednesday that Nebraska football player Khalil Davis has been suspended one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

The Big Ten said he struck an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 28. Davis is ineligible to play in Nebraska’s next game on Oct. 5 against Northwestern.

The violation which may have occurred on an Ohio State first-down play could not be seen in the television broadcast. A flag was not thrown on the play.

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

The Big Ten Conference said it considers this matter concluded and will not comment further.