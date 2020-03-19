Kohl's to close stores during COVID-19 pandemic

The company is taking the following actions to manage through this evolving situation. Effective March 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. local time, the company will close its stores nationwide through at least April 1, 2020.

Kohl’s will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay. The company continues to serve customers 24-hours a day through its digital platforms on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App.

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "The health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. As a result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, and to do our part in helping to slow the spread of the virus, we are closing our stores nationwide through at least April 1. We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 impact on its business, including the duration and demand for the merchandise it sells, the company is withdrawing the guidance it provided for the first quarter and full year 2020 that was issued on March 3, 2020.

