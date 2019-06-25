Kids Summer Film Series underway at Marcus Theatres

As the weather heats up this week, you might be looking for some indoor activities with the kids.

The Kids Dream Summer Film Series is now underway at Marcus Theatres.

Admission is $3 per person and the movies play on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. To make it a complete outing, popcorn and fountain drinks are only $2.75 each.

It goes through August 14.

Edgewood and Lincoln Grand are both participating in Lincoln as well as cinemas in Omaha and Bellevue.

KIDS DREAM SCHEDULE:

June 23, 24 and 26: “The Lorax”

A boy searches for the one thing that will help him win the affection of his dream girl. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, a grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

June 30, July 1 and 3: “A Dog’s Way Home”

A female dog travels four hundred miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.

July 7, 8 and 10: “Smallfoot”

A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

July 14, 15 and 17: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family.

July 21, 22 and 24: “Despicable Me”

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better.

July 28, 29 and 31: “Wonder Park”

“Wonder Park” tells the story of an amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

August 4, 5 and 7: “The Grinch” (2018)

A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

August 11, 12 and 14: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek “The Hidden World,” a secret Dragon Utopia, before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

There are also Free Family Parties taking place on July 20-21 and August 17-18.

July 20-21 from 10 a.m.-noon: “Lion King” Free Family Parties

Mark your calendars for parties to celebrate one of this summer’s most anticipated films! Partygoers will enjoy a variety of crafts and snacks.

August 17-18 from 10 a.m.-noon: “The Angry Birds Movie 2” Free Family Parties

The flightless birds and green pigs are back! Activities will include a variety of crafts and snacks.

Those will be held at Lincoln Grand Cinema and Majestic Cinema of Omaha.