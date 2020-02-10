Kids in the Kitchen helps children learn to cook

Kids in the Kitchen, it's exactly as fun and messy as it sounds. Kids in the Capital City got a chance to learn some skills to help them learn to cook.

Hy-Vee called it their lil' chef program. It's all about getting kids in the kitchen and developing the skill to enjoy cooking. Organizers and parents agree, it's a skill you can never start too young.

Nearly 20 Lincoln kids got a chance to make some sweet treats for Valentine's Day. From s'more gifts to smoothies with some hidden vegetables, kids got to learn about measuring, cutting and whipping up some delicious recipes for themselves.

Organizers of the class said it's more than just making some fun food for the holidays, it's about developing the habit of being healthy at a young age.

'Kid's gain some good life skills to actually be able to help you in the kitchen, and then also getting some ideas for snacks or lunches they can make at home," said Alyssa Krejci, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee.

They got to make raspberry cream cheese waffle sandwiches, berry kebabs and more, and then got to take all these recipes homes.

Alyssa said this class really helps children care about what they eat.