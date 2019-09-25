Golden Apple Award goes to a kindergarten teacher with a big heart

Kindergarten has really grown up. More is being expected of our kids. So a teacher with a big heart can be a great comfort to parents. And in our book is also a deserving recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

LeKeisha Howe, a kindergarten teacher at Kloefkorn Elementary School, is the 10/11 Golden Apple Award winner for September 2019. (Source: Taryn Vanderford/KOLN)

LeKeisha Howe loves teaching kindergarten. She's been doing it for seven years at Lincoln's Kloefkorn Elementary School. And her passion for the position is so contagious, we just had to say thank you!

So on behalf of Doane University and 10/11 News, we presented Mrs. Howe with the Golden Apple Award.

Howe's students were thrilled. This is a teacher who loves this age group, and loves watching them learn every day. Howe said these students inspire her.

And parents like Carissa Bullock see the influence Mrs. Howe has had on her two boys. Kindergarten is a transition year, and for Bullock, Howe provided that balance of a teacher and a second mom.

"I just don't think teachers get the recognition that they should," Bullock said. "Even though they don't remember everything about kindergarten, I think it's the teachers they remember and the impact on them."

Bullock's son Treyson, now a Kloefkorn 4th grader, left kindergarten with lots of fond memories.

"Mrs. Howe is one of the best teachers I've had," Treyson said.

And when the Bullock family went through a tough period, Howe was there, building that teacher/student relationship.

"You can manage behavior better, and you can teach academics all day, but if you don't have that relationship, all else fails," Howe said.

And it's not just the parents and students Howe has wowed over. Kloefkorn staff agrees.

"I had the opportunity to teach with Mrs. Howe when the school opened, we were both kindergarten teachers, and she is an amazing teacher," said Lisa Swiatek who's now the Kloefkorn Assistant Principal.

"Howe takes students where they are, and then she challenges them, and pushes them, in an environment that just makes them want to come to school."

"I'm just so honored honestly, I'm humbled by it, thankful," said Howe. "I just honestly do what I love every single day."

And if you'd like to nominate an educator for the Golden Apple Award, click here.