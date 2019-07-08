Kindler hotel hosting job fair, plans to open this summer

The Kindler Hotel, opening in about a month in downtown Lincoln, is hosting a job fair this week. The hotel is looking for about 40 employees to fill immediate openings as they open their doors on August 22.

The fair will be at Foundry July 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 12 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General Manager Lee Belfield says the hotel offers an upscale experience with Midwestern hospitality. Even though the Kindler will be right across from The Embassy Suites, Belfield believes the demand is still there.

"We are convinced that there is a demand for, as nice as the hotels are downtown, that there is a demand for a level of service and a level of finish that is even a little nicer than what you can find at the remainder of hotels downtown," said Belfield.

Located on 11th Street between Q and P, the hotel has 49 rooms, space for a ballroom, boardrooms and a lounge.

The Kindler will also be offering a Husker package starting in 2020 - guaranteeing rooms for Husker home games for five years at a time. The package includes a three-night stay, brunches and shuttles to the game. The package starts at $50,000.