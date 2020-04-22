Kinetic Sports Complex opens doors to help homeless

The Kinetic Sports Complex has opened its doors to help clients of the People’s City Mission maintain social distance.

The newly built facility is located near West O Street.

According to a release, maintaining an appropriate amount of space between people at the Mission’s current facilities became difficult. So the developer of the sports complex, Sam Manzitto Jr. reached out to Pastor Tom Barber to help alleviate overcrowding at the Mission.

“We built the Kinetic Sports Complex for the community to enjoy. While this is not the intended use long term, Lincoln is seeing a still benefit from the facility and we’re honored to be able to help in the fight against the spread of this virus,” said Manzitto.

Nightly, around 40 people sleep in the facility. Staff from the People’s City Mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 pm to 7 am. The facility will be used for residents of the Mission until May 29th.

The Kinetic Sports Complex was completed in March, but never got the chance to house youth sports due to COVID-19.