Kitten yoga raises funds, helps kittens find new homes

A yoga class in Lincoln gave people the "purr-fect" way to relax, all for a good cause.

Kittens from Town and Country Humane Society joined more than 30 people for a yoga class at Smarty Dog Training this morning.

The class, hosted by the animal rescue headquartered in Papillion, was meant to raise funds for their foster homes.

"Helping get them vetted before they get adopted, buying litter and food... there's a lot of costs that go into fostering kittens that we don't always have the money for," Hannah Manley, an adoption coordinator for the Lincoln branch said.

They charged $10 for the guests to come and raised more than $300.

But even more than just donations, Manley said the event was to help find the kittens homes.

"We have lots of kittens in our Lincoln foster homes and since they're not at the physical shelter people don't get to see them as much so we just wanted to do something fun and creative to get people out to see our kittens," Manley said.

To adopt a pet from Town and Country, visit their website "here."

They're looking into hosting an event like this a few times each year because of the high turnout. To stay up to date on their events and volunteer opportunities follow Town and Country on "Facebook."