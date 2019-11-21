Knife fight leads to attempted murder charge against 14-year-old Grand Island boy

A Grand Island teenager faces attempted murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill someone with a knife.

Hall County prosecutors charged Keean Flores, 14, with attempted murder, first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Court records indicate the incident happened September 26, the same day Flores turned 14. A judge has sealed court records which may have described in more detail what happened. At least one person was injured in the incident, but the victim's name is also sealed.

A Grand Island police report dated September 27 referred to a September 26 fight involving a knife between two juvenile males in the 1200 block of West John. That report indicated that one juvenile stabbed the other causing serious injury.

A warrant returned by the Hall County Sheriff November 19 indicated that Flores had been arrested. A judge set bond at $500,000 dollars. It is not known where Flores is being held.

Each charge against Flores is a class two felony which carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison for a conviction.