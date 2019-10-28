Korn, Breaking Benjamin coming to PBA

Updated: Mon 10:29 AM, Oct 28, 2019

Rock bands Korn and Breaking Benjamin will make a stop in Lincoln in February, the bands announced Monday.

The duo will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on February 18, 2020.

Special guests BONES UK will also join the tour on all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

 