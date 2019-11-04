Krispy Kreme tells Minnesota man to stop reselling its donuts

A Minnesota college student said Krispy Kreme has told him to stop making doughnut runs to Iowa.

Twenty-one-year-old Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin, Minnesota, would make weekend runs to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, and pack his car with boxes of doughnuts that he would deliver to customers around the Twin Cities.

But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported about his road trips, Gonzalez says he received a phone call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop selling the company's doughnuts in Minnesota. Krispy Kreme stores left Minnesota 11 years ago.

His Krispy Kreme-craving-clientele got word in a Facebook post on Halloween that this weekend's run had been sprinkled with objections and scrubbed.

Gonzalez wrote, "Hi all! I bear some bad news. Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations."

Gonzalez tells the Pioneer Press he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Krispy Kreme did not immediately return an Associated Press email for comment Sunday.