Kurdish Community in Lincoln protests removal of US troops

The Kurdish Community in Lincoln is urging Nebraska's congressional delegation to protect Kurds in northern Syria, and prevent the deaths of innocent people.

Currently, the United States is optimistic a 5-day cease-fire between the Turkish Army and Kurdish forces will hold over the next few days.

The cease-fire is supposed to move Kurdish forces from a 20-mile deep "safe-zone" along the Turkish border. However, Kurdish commanders tell CBS News, they will continue to defend the area.

Thousands of miles away from the contested area, Kurds are worried that more lives could be lost.

Currently, Lincoln is home to more than 100 Kurdish families. That community gathered at the Capitol steps to show support for their Kurdish brothers and sisters in northeastern Syria.

"We gather here to protest against the genocide, or brutal attack by the Turkish army that started several days against the Syrian Kurdish people," said Naser Yiahya, a protester.

This protest is just one way the Kurdish community in Lincoln is trying to contact their legislators. October 13th the Kurdish Community wrote hundreds of letters to legislators to bring attention to the killing of Kurds that has happened since U.S. military forces withdrew from the area.

"We asked the US representatives to do anything in their power to intervene and maybe revise this decision or talk to the president or do something about this to stop this decision," said Bashar Karim, a protester.

Despite the cease-fire, fighting still continued along the border Friday.

"They promised to stop the war, but they did not," said Khalid Abdullah, a protester.

Although far away, for many at the protest today, this violence hits close to home.

"We came here to advocate for them, for stopping this attack. The only damage was between the civilians," said Yiahya. "It something outside of international community, against international rules."

