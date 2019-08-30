LES crews departing to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

Lincoln Electric System is deploying staff and vehicles to help Florida public power utilities with anticipated power restoration efforts due to Hurricane Dorian.

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Dorian to possibly hit the state. (MGN)

A team of 14 people along with 8 vehicles and 3 trailers will leave Monday morning for Florida. The team includes a field supervisor, crew leader, 11 line techs and 1 mechanic.

The American Public Power Association helped to coordinate this assistance effort. LES is a member of this mutual aid network and is reimbursed for all costs of deploying crews to assist other utilities.

In addition, an 18-man team of Nebraska line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District left for Orlando, Florida Friday morning. They are expected to arrive Sunday.

The contingent from NPPD will be utilizing 18 vehicles, including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, plus trailers and all terrain utility vehicles. Including six days of travel to and from Orlando, the crews are expected to be out of state for approximately two weeks.

Line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 form and slam the Florida coast late Monday or early Tuesday.