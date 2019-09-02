LES and GI Utilities crews answer call for help from utility companies in Florida

On Monday morning, 14 LES and Grand Island Utilities crew-members loaded up their trucks and left Lincoln. They are headed to New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

The Utilities Commission, City of New Smyrna Beach requested help with anticipated power restoration efforts due to Hurricane Dorian.

Along with the crew-members, they are bringing 8 trucks, 3 trailers, power lines, and supplies.

They expect to arrive in New Smyrna around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday They are trained in both overhead and underground restoration. Once they arrive in Florida, the crew-members will determine what the need is.

LES and Grand Island Utilities are part of the mutual aid network called American Public Power. They are reimbursed for all costs of deploying crews to assist other utilities.

