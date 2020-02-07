LES debuts new sustainable tiny house

Lincoln Electric System now has a new way to help teach people about energy efficiency.

They created EdITH, which stands for educational interactive tiny house.

It was built by SCC and LPS students with LES as a collaborative project which started in 2018.

Inside it features energy efficient options that qualify LES customers for certain discounts.

"We also focus on tips to help customers on how to be more energy-efficient," said Kelley Porter with LES. "Really focus on careers in energy and renewables like our community solar program."

Right now EdITH is at the Nebraska Builder's Home and Garden Show at the Lancaster County Event Center this weekend.

Then LES hopes to take it out to other events in the community.