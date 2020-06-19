LES to resume normal bill collection procedures on July 1

Lincoln Electric System announced on Friday that they will begin resuming normal billing procedures on July 1.

LES said that they have monitored pandemic developments in the Lincoln area, and have provided solutions to customers struggling to pay their electric bill due to the disruption COVID-19 has caused over the last several months. These solutions have included temporarily suspending disconnections due to non-payment, modifying qualifications for LES’ Energy Assistance Program and developing individualized repayment plans to fit customer needs.

“We all have family members, friends or neighbors who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Lisa Hale, LES Customer Services Vice President. “Their struggle is real and here at LES we continue to do everything we can to ease the difficulties created by COVID-19 while balancing the needs of our entire service area.”

According to LES, during the June 19 Administrative Board meeting, it was determined that the assessment of late payment charges will resume beginning July 1. Disconnections for nonpayment are scheduled to begin in early August. LES will continue to work with customers’ specific circumstances and develop flexible repayment plans to suit those circumstances while helping them to get current with their bill.

Customers who have been working with LES to develop a plan regarding their current financial situation are advised to stay the course and contact LES again if circumstances change.

Individuals struggling to pay their electric bill at this time who have not contacted LES are urged to do so immediately. LES said there are customer service representatives ready to help develop a repayment plan or connect customers in need with resources for financial assistance.

LES asks individuals who are struggling to pay their electric bills to contact them at 402-475-4211.

“Ultimately,” said Hale, “it comes down to communicating with us. We understand many customers in our service territory have been affected by the pandemic. As a public power utility, it is our responsibility to help those customers as best we can, but we can’t help if people don’t contact us to begin the conversation."