LES warns customers of recent scams

Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to beware of potential scams.

LES said they have received reports of a scam in which a caller, posing as an LES employee, contacted customers alleging they were delinquent on their electric bill.

The caller urged customers to immediately purchase Green Dot prepaid debit cards and provide card information over the phone for payment.

LES said in a release they do not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do we call customers requesting immediate payment. They said they will never specify how customers are to pay their bill, including a Green Dot card.

If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information. Hang up the phone or close the door and contact law enforcement through the non-emergency telephone number immediately.

To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com, call 402-475-4211 or visit LES’ downtown office at 1040 O Street.