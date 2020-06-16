LES warns customers of scams

Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to beware of scams. LES has received reports from customers in the Lincoln area who received calls from scammers spoofing LES’ mainline, 402-475-4211, and threatening to turn off power within 30 minutes if payment for their utility bill is not received.

LES does not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do they call customers requesting immediate payment. LES uses final notices on bills for delinquent accounts and door hangers for service terminations. Never give financial or account information to someone who calls or emails you. LES will only ask for that information to confirm your information when you call the utility directly at 402-475-4211.

If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information; call the attorney general’s office right away. If you did provide information, please call the police department’s nonemergency telephone number to report it.

To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com. You also can call 402-475-4211.