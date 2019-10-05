LES warns customers of recent scam

Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to beware of potential scams. We have received reports of a scam in which a caller, posing as an LES employee, contacted customers alleging they were delinquent on their electric bill and demanding payment immediately.

LES does not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do we call customers requesting immediate payment. If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information and call the attorney general’s office. If you did provide information, please call the police department’s non-emergency telephone number.

To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com. You can also call 402-475-4211 or visit LES’ downtown office at 1040 O Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.