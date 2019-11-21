LFR students prepare for real life emergencies

Lincoln Fire & Rescue is the first to respond in any crisis.

In just a few weeks LFR will add its newest class of firefighters.

LFR Academy students know they can respond to everything from fire alarms to burning cars. Thursday afternoon they're getting real life experience on one specific situation.

Live training burns are important for LFR because the battalion chief says this is the only time to get hands on experience when it's not a real emergency.

For the past 14 weeks 12 firefighters and EMTs have been training, so they can one day protect the city of Lincoln.

"They’re going to be responsible for stretching the hose line and applying the water or for being the person that helps advance that hose line, and that really covers most of what we do or expect from an entry level firefighter," said Battalion Chief of Training Tim Linke.

One of those firefighters is Dan Ogan.

He's a 25 year old veteran, and he says this training in beneficial before facing a real life emergency.

"It really prepares us for the live event. Repetition over and over again is something we've been doing throughout the academy. There is always going to be stress in those situations, but working on the small things over and over again is going to help alleviate that stress," said LFR Academy student Dan Ogan.

Linke says it's important to not overlook any detail.

"I think a lot of people don't appreciate that it's more than spraying water all over the place. If we don't put the water in the right place #1 the fire doesn't go out and it could be more hazardous for the firefighters and for the people we are there to save," said Linke.

"I'm just excited to hit the rig and hopefully be a positive benefit to the crew I work with," said Ogan.

Ogan and the 11 others graduate December 10th.

