LFR battles overnight house fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire in the basement of a house, just south of 33rd & Randolph.

The call came in just before 11:30p.m. Thursday night. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the home and soon found a small fire burning in the basement. LFR says they had it put out within 5 minutes of their arrival.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire was contained to the basement of the home. LFR says the occupants inside made it out before firefighters arrived.

The cause and damage estimates are currently under investigation. It's unknown if the residents will be displaced for the night.