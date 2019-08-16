LFR, LPD to open Joint Public Safety Center today

1996. That was the last time Lincoln Fire and Rescue opened a brand new fire station. At 2 o'clock this afternoon, 23 years later, that will change, and you're invited to attend.

Lincoln Fire & rescue will officially open it's 15th fire station to serve the capital city. It's part of the new Joint Public Safety Center at 66th & Pine Lake Road, aimed at making south Lincoln even safer.

"This one was due many years ago and so it'll see benefits right away," said Fire Chief Micheal Despain.

The joint public safety center, known as Station 15 for LFR, will officially go into service today. Chief Despain says the station has benefits for both the department and the city.

"This station represents a better service time for the area that it's serving," he said.

The station will feature an engine company, and will also serve as the home for the three new battalion chiefs. Mike smith is one of them.

"We had been running one battalion. Now we're running two battalions," he said. "Now that we'll have two again, that location will provide a little bit quicker response and better serivce to the community in that area."

Lincoln Fire and Rescue won't be the only ones inside the new facility.

"It's a great location for us," Southeast Team Capt. Michael Woolman said. "We are closer to the citizens that we serve. It not only helps our response time, but we're out in the community, people see us more often out here."

Lincoln Police are already three months into occupying the new building. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says the new station also benefits their abilities to serve southeast Lincoln.

"Even in the short period of time that we've been here, we've already seen an improvement in our response times," Chief Bliemeister said. "We need to thank the taxpayers of Lincoln and all of those who contributed through the quarter-cent sales tax."

"Thank you for this benefit because this is a service to the entire community," said Chief Despain.

Today's ceremony is at 2p.m. at 6601 Pine Lake Road. There will be a short ceremony, followed by tours of the building.