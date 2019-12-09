LFR responds to fire near 20th and E street; Offers fire safety suggestions

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a home near 20th and E street on a report of a fire early Sunday morning.

When LFR arrived, the owner was outside reporting that he and his family were awoken by smoke detectors and found the curtains in their front room on fire. The homeowner reported that he had initially tried to extinguish the flames himself with a fire extinguisher and water from the kitchen.

According to LFR, the owner reported that he got his family out and called 911. LFR soon arrived and put the fire out, with the fire contained to the room of origin.

Inspector Gross reported that the cause of the fire was a candle placed near the curtains and a basket of laundry. The loss amount totaled $6,000. It was also identified that the flew of the furnace was not functioning. Gas was shut off until it could be fixed. There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home. Four people were displaced.

The following are reminders to the public from LFR:

-In the case of a fire, call 911 and evacuate the home.

+Close the door behind you to eliminate additional oxygen for the fire.

- Have your furnace inspected at least once a year to ensure there are no leaks in the system.

+Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless flammable gas formed as a result of incomplete combustion of carbon.

-Test and maintain smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

+ Replace batteries every six months.

+ Never disable a detector.

+ Place a smoke detector on every level of the home and on the inside and outside of each sleeping area. Replace every 10 years.

+Place a carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home including the basement and located within 10 feet of each bedroom door. There should be one over or near any attached garage. Replace every 5 to 6 years.

- Never leave a lit candle unattended.

- While cooking, stay in the kitchen and do not get distracted.

-Have your fireplace chimney inspected/cleaned once a year.

-Never smoke in bed and dispose of cigarettes in an appropriate container.

-If using space heaters, ensure a three-foot safety perimeter for pets and children.

+ Ensure an auto shut-off type in case it is knocked over.

+ Never plug space heaters or Christmas lights in to an extension cord.

- Plug in to a power strip with surge protection.

