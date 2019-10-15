LFR: Struck gas line takes over ten hours to repair

Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells 10/11 NOW that a large gas line that was struck early Tuesday took the company working on it over ten hours to repair.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. after an unknown gas company struck a six-inch line in an area just north of 70th and Cornhusker Highway. LFR says they were not made aware of who the company working on the project was, but did say it was not Black Hills Energy.

Fire crews say the natural gas line provided service to Waverly, and firefighters who on scene tell 10/11 NOW that the company seemed to be installing a new gas line. It's unclear if service to Waverly was disrupted at any point during the day.

LFR says due to the size and pressure of the line, specialized techniques and operations were used to fix it, which may have included welding, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue had crews on scene throughout the day to provide protection in case something went wrong with the repair. What exactly crews were working on in terms of the gas line, or what company was performing the construction, is all unclear at this time.

