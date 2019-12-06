LFR and LLCHD remind public that burning yard waste is illegal in Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department remind residents that burning leaves and yard waste is illegal within Lincoln City limits. Burning can create fire hazards and health problems, and smoke can reduce visibility on nearby roads. LFR encourages residents to call 911 to report illegal burning.

“Burning yard waste produces air pollution that can lead to health complications for people with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease,” said Gary Bergstrom, supervisor of the LLCHD Air Quality Program. “Older adults and young children are especially sensitive to air pollution.”

Residents have several options to manage yard waste, including mulching, composting, or having it removed by a waste hauler. Residents may discard yard waste at the North 48th Street Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Leaves and yard waste must be removed from plastic bags and must be free of garbage and tree limbs over one inch in diameter. Loads must be covered and secured.

Residents can include grass and leaves with household trash from December 1 through March 31. Tree limbs, garden waste and weeds may be included with regular household garbage year-round, although waste haulers often request that limbs be cut down and be bundled.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/health and lincoln.ne.gov/fire.