LFR gives an update on Station 16's progress

Lincoln Fire & Rescue is closing in on the grand opening on another new fire station.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue's brand new Station 16, near 98th & O Streets.

Station 16 will open sometime in March near 98th & O in East Lincoln. It will be the second new fire station LFR will open up in less than a year.

The department says, for now, the station will house just an engine company. Station 16 is the final building that's part of LFR's expansion and redistribution of fire stations across the city.

An official grand opening ceremony, with a push-in for Engine 16, as well as promotions, will be announced at a later time.