What you can do to prevent a house fire as temps fall

Lincoln Fire and Rescue wants to prepare people for the winter months to prevent house fires.

LFR said when it gets cold, especially during the holidays, people can over work their power outlets.

LFR Public Information Officer Nancy Crist said, "Be certain it [power outlet] has a surge protector on it so it will trip if, in the event, it is overheated."

She also said people should use flameless candles and LED lights to help prevent fires.

The American Red Cross also has these home heating safety tips:

• All heating equipment needs at least three feet of space. Keep away children, pets and things that can burn, such as paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets and rugs.

• If you must use a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.

• Plug power cords directly into outlets and never into an extension cord.

• Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

• Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

• Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless and silent killer that claims hundreds of lives each year in the U.S. When a carbon monoxide alarm sounds, treat the alert as a real emergency each time.

• Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness and confusion.

• If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, get quickly to fresh air, and then call 9-1-1.