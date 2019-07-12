LFR opens newest fire station

Lincoln Fire and Rescue officially opened its newest fire station on Friday. Station 10, located near 27th and Superior Street, is replacing the station at 14th and Adams. It’s the second of three replacement stations in Lincoln.

Station 10, located near 27th and Superior Street, is replacing the station at 14th and Adams.

A large focus of the new station is creating a faster response time for LFR.

“This just balances it out so that without adding more stations unnecessarily it just makes it more efficient, so moving forward the urban core is as efficient as we can get it," said Michael Despain, LFR Fire Chief.

Another large feature of the station is health and safety for the firefighters. New gear rooms are aimed at venting out harmful chemicals from smoke and showers separate from the interior of the fire station. The next station to open in the following months will be Station 12 near 84th and Pioneers.