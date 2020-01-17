LFR puts three more new engines in service

Lincoln Fire and Rescue has replaced three engines with brand new ones in different areas across the city.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue's new engines two and five.

New engines for Fire Station 2 and Fire Station 5 went into service on Wednesday. A new engine for Fire Station 8 went into service on Thursday.

Last week, Fire Stations 1, 3, and 9 received their new engines, which immediately went into service.

LFR officials said the final new engine will go into service at Fire Station 7 within the next week.

A push-in ceremony for the new Engine 5 will be on Wednesday, January 22 at 3:30 p.m. at their station near Touzalin Avenue and Benton Street.

Engine 9's push-in ceremony is Thursday, January 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the station north of Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue push-in ceremonies are open to the public.