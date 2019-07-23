LFR rescues man trapped by conveyor

Lincoln Fire and Rescue rescued a trapped man at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was entrapped by his arm in a piece of conveyor near 19th and Y Street. The area was considered to be a confined space and additional assistance was called for. LFR response included three truck companies, two engine companies, Battalion One, a medical unit and an EMS One Supervisor.

Extrication required the use of reciprocating saws to cut away pieces of the conveyor and took around 10 minutes. A man was transported to a local ER for further care.