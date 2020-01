Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near 52nd and Spruce Street at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The LFR fire investigator ruled the incident an accident. One of the residents of the house had lit a cigarette after getting out of the shower. The resident accidentally caught a towel on fire, which then accidentally caught the shower curtain on fire.

There where no injuries caused by the fire, however the house sustained an estimated $1000 in damages.