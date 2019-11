Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 26th and Holdrege around 2:26 p.m. on Friday. Due to the fire, 26th street is closed from Dudley to Holdrege.

The fire was in a local house and quickly controlled.

According to LFR, officials are in the process of looking for hot spots before starting the investigation. Officials said the house was filled with a variety of items, presenting a challenge to LFR to navigate the area and slowing the investigation.