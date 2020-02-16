LFR responds to fire on Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that happened on Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street on Sunday. The incident occurred around at around 9:45 a.m.

(Source: Rebecca Rouse)

According to a reporter on the scene, a trailer appeared to be on fire.

Witnesses said that the trailer belonged to a Boy Scout troop who were returning from a camping trip.

LFR said that the fire is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.