LFR responds to fire on Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that happened on Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street on Sunday. The incident occurred around at around 9:45 a.m.
(Source: Rebecca Rouse)
According to a reporter on the scene, a trailer appeared to be on fire.
Witnesses said that the trailer belonged to a Boy Scout troop who were returning from a camping trip.
LFR said that the fire is still under investigation.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.