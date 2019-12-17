LFR: Smoking device thrown into Lincoln home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded after a smoking device was thrown through the window of a Lincoln home on Monday.

The incident took place near NW 6th Street and W Saunders Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

According to LFR, an unknown item was thrown through a living room window. The item landed in the living room and started smoking. Individuals in the house evacuated the scene. Officials say there was no fire or explosion.

Lincoln Police are investigating the suspicious incident. The Fire Inspector is on the scene as well.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when it becomes available.