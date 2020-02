Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews are responding to a house fire near 51st and Cleveland in northeast Lincoln.

The call came in just before 9:10 p.m. Wednesday night to 2828 N. 51st Street.

Initial reports from the first arriving crews said there was smoke coming out of the home.

A 10/11 NOW crew on scene said firefighters were cutting holes in the roof, as that's where the smoke was most concentrated.

This is a developing story