LFR says new fire engines arriving this month

Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced that seven new fire engines will arrive in the city this month. They will replace current, aging engines that service different areas of Lincoln.

LFR posted a picture of one of the new engines to social media Tuesday afternoon. The department later told 10/11 NOW that the first of seven new engines will arrive on Monday, December 9th, with two more arriving on the 16th, and the final three arriving on the 23rd.

LFR says that some of the current engines in better shape that are being replaced will kept in reserve, and replace its current fleet of reserve engines.

The seven new engines were all part of an approved budget plan the Lincoln City Council authorized back in August of 2018.