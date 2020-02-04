LFR sees fire numbers drop, EMS calls rise underscoring a need for more personnel

Lincoln firefighters are getting a bit of a break this winter and responding to fewer fires. However, they're still worried about having enough resources to go around. At the same time fire calls have dipped, medical calls have gone up, and Chief Michael Despain said he can't hire firefighters fast enough to keep up.

An engine firetruck leaves an LFR station. Crews say Independence Day can be one of the busiest of the year with the heat and fireworks.

It's why they're thankful for a 34 percent drop in the number of fire "charlies" or building fires that require several hours and significant response.

From the beginning of December to the beginning of February, LFR responded to 35 of those fires. During that same time last year, there were 53.

"Could be a milder winter, but typically its human behavior," Despain said. "If the economy is good, newer building stock, maintaining homes and HVACS, practicing better fire safety, could be we've just had a lucky 60 days."

Despain said this is good news.

"Everyone wins when a fire doesn't start," he said.

But it's such a small data set that they're not holding their breath.

"We've seen an increase in calls overall, that's with our EMS calls," Despain said.

In 2019, LFR responded to 26,440 total calls, about 22,000 were EMS calls. This means those calls make up 83 percent of all calls LFR is dispatched to, this is almost 2 percent higher than it was in 2018.

Despain said when that number rises faster than Lincoln's population grows, it puts more demand on firefighters.

"As the population gets older people over 65 years old use the system eight times more than other age groups," Despain said.

The department is constantly working to hire more firefighters to meet this growing need, but Despain said it's an ongoing challenge.

Last year the department hired 19 new firefighters but lost 18.

Despain said it's not a budget issue, either.

"The allocated staffing we have is sufficient," he said. "We can't hire them fast enough and fill them fast enough, we have never been able to hire what we've been allocated to meet."

Applications are open now until Feb. 28 for a recruiting class that starts in April.

