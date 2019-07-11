LFR to open second replacement station today

Lincoln Fire & Rescue will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to officially open replacement station 10 near 24th and Superior.

The ceremony is from 10 to 11 this morning, and anyone is welcome to attend.

This newly constructed station replaces the old fire station 10 that was just east of 14th and Adams. It's part of three replacement stations for the department. Replacement station 11 opened last year just east of NW 48th & W Adams. Replacement station 12 is set to open sometime within the next few months, just south of 84th and Pioneers.

These replacement stations are part of LFR's larger effort to expand their services to Lincoln in relation to a rapidly growing city.