LFR's Station 12 has a new home

On Tuesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue opened up it's new Station #12.

Station 12 is located near 84th and Pioneers.

LFR says Southeast Lincoln is an undeserved portion of town and this could reduce emergency response times by as much as two minutes.

This was all paid for with a quarter cent public safety sales tax that ended last October.

"It's not only perfect for the units that will be here, but it also has room for expansion when we need to, and it accommodates female fire fighters and it really is a better living environment for the fire fighters when they're here,” said Chief Micheal Despain.

In the future LFR hopes to add a medic unit, another truck and a Battalion Chief to Station 12..

It plans to open another station at 98th and O Streets next year.