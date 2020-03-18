Douglas County Health Director bans gatherings of more than 10 people; some exceptions apply

The Douglas County Health Director ordered Wednesday morning that all public gatherings be limited to 10 people or less, effective immediately.

Anyone violating the temporary order by Dr. Adi Pour could be charged with a Class 5 misdemeanor for each offense.

“Under the rules and regulation of prevention of spread of communicable illness or poisonings, the health director has the authority to implement an order and after talking to our county attorney 2 nights ago we felt we had the authority under this order and are therefore going to go forward with the order," Pour said. "The order, as the CDC and president recommendations were, all public gatherings within Douglas County should be of not more than 10 individuals.”

The order is in effect through April 30, but can be extended.

There are exceptions.

Daycares and child care facilities must operate under the following rules: Childcare must be carried out in a "stable group" of 10 or fewer kids, with the same children in the same group each day.

Other exceptions are: courts of law, medical providers, public utilities, critical county and city operations, congregated living settings, public transportation, air travel, shelters, gas station, malls and stores.

Pour gave an update to the board Wednesday morning about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said testing is loosening up and increasing but is by no means available for everyone seeking to be tested.

"We have a limited amount of tests. The private labs crashed on Monday and were overwhelmed," she said. "But testing is not a panacea."

Emergency responders and law enforcement members want to be tested but Pour said it is not feasible at this time. Tests must be reserved for those who are high risk -- and the same method is being used nationwide.

"We have four additional cases yesterday and overnight. We know they are positive and isolating at home. Most of the cases we have had are mild, in the prime of their life, traveled and came back home," she said.

Board Secretary Jeanee Weiss asked Pour how the DCHD staff is faring in terms of overtime.

"Our cost was more than $15,000 just overtime," in February, Pour replied. "We do not have a slush fund, these are important times. Funding is an issue."

Keeping track of expenditures has also been a challenge for the department. The department's office will close to walk-in traffic today, she added.

Chris Rodgers, Board President, asked Pour about the 10 person gathering limit.

After speaking with the county attorney two nights ago, Pour said they felt they had the authority for the order to limit gatherings.

All public gatherings within Douglas County should be no more than 10 individuals.

"We get a lot of calls from daycares. Does it mean the daycare cannot be more than 10 children? A childcare must be 10 or fewer children," she said. "Children will not change from one group from another, each group shall be in a separate room."

Daycares can have up to 10 children in each room of their facilities.

"It's not about finding loopholes, it's about having common sense. I encourage everyone in the community to not play with words," she said. "It's about keeping distance."

"Please try to follow these rules. Do not think you are special -- because you are not," she added.

