LIVE AT 10AM: Gretna fatal crash update

The Sarpy County sheriff’s and attorney’s offices are having a press conference Monday morning to discuss further findings of the investigation into the June 17 crash that left four Gretna High School students dead and a fifth hospitalized.

The victims of a fatal crash in Sarpy County last June, from left: Alexandria Minardi, 15, deceased; Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, deceased; Kloe Odermatt, 16, deceased; Roan Brandon, 15, injured; Abigail Barth, 16, deceased. (Source: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

In July, investigators said the driver of the vehicle in the crash near the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

