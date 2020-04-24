LIVE AT 2PM: Nebraska's response to COVID-19

Updated: Fri 1:29 PM, Apr 24, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. Friday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during a press briefing about COVID-19.

You can watch this press conference live on air and here on our website and app at 2 p.m.

 