LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Lincoln unveils COVID Risk Dial

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the city during a press conference.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Monday, bringing the community total to 647.

The mayor unveiled the COVID Risk Dial at the press conference. The dial will provide the public with a data driven approach for the future. It will provide a visual, color-coded description of what phase we're experiencing in Lancaster County.

