Lincoln County man dies from COVID-19

A Lincoln County man passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Monday. Shannon Vanderhieden with the West Central District Health Department said at a press conference late this afternoon the elderly man suffered from underlying health conditions.

Shannon Vanderheiden says they can not pinpoint how the man who died today, or the woman in her 80s in the hospital right now, became ill.

She says they do not have enough information to call it community spread and they are not finished with their investigation either.

Vanderheiden also says the Coronavirus is spreading and with 145 cases in Nebraska right now. She says everyone needs to self-isolate.

According to Great Plains Health, elective surgeries have been cancelled until May 1st. This decision was made in partnership with Great Plains Health and the North Platte Surgery Center. An elective surgery is considered any surgery which can wait 90 days without impacting the patient.

She offered her sincere sympathies to the family.