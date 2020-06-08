LIVE AT 9 AM: Nebraska Legislature Judiciary Committee hosts listening forum

The Nebraska Legislature Judiciary Committee is hosting a listening forum prompting dialogue around the recent in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota and killing of James Scurlock during a protest in Nebraska.

The forum will allow the public to speak directly to lawmakers. They are encouraging anyone with concerns or ideas to come forward.

The session will take place Monday, June 8 at the Scott Conference Center in Aksarben Village.

