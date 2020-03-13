LIVE at 10AM: Guidance for school closures

Gov. Pete Ricketts and education leaders will announce the guidance they will use for school closures in a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. Additionally, leaders will make remarks on how the Nebraska business community is preparing for the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the press conference live at 10 a.m. right here on our website and news app. Desktop users can watch in the video player above. App users tap 'Click here to play video'.

During the news conference, schools will talk about their plans to regularly meet to discuss the status of school operations, their approach around school closures, and the importance of making decisions in a timely manner for public health.

